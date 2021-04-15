CSSQT over-the-side missile handling

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Charles Seddon, from Wasilla, Alaska, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, secures a crane to the flight deck while performing over-the-side missile handling as part of combat systems ship’s qualifications trials (CSSQT), April 15, 2021.CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

