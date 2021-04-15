CSSQT CIWS maintenence

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jumaani Cooper, from Baltimore, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, grounds a strap to an umbilical cord on a NATO evolved sea sparrow missile as part of combat systems ship’s qualifications trials (CSSQT), April 15, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 13:44
|Photo ID:
|6604491
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-CM740-1012
|Resolution:
|3175x2117
|Size:
|991.53 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
