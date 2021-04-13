Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, attach two MK 45 hand trucks to a crane on Ford’s flight deck, April 13, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her 18-month post delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)
