    CSSQT SFR [Image 40 of 49]

    CSSQT SFR

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, attach two MK 45 hand trucks to a crane on Ford’s flight deck, April 13, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her 18-month post delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 13:44
    Photo ID: 6604499
    VIRIN: 210413-N-ET093-0029
    Resolution: 4686x3124
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSSQT SFR [Image 49 of 49], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

