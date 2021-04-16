CSSQT Rolling Airframe Missile

A rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher fires a RIM-116 missile from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021.CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

