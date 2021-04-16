Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Marine Cpl. Hawes and Pfc. Byrd, plane captains with Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, finish an inspection of an AV-8B Harrier prior to its flight at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. These inspections ensure the aircraft is ready to complete its mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

