Marine Pfc. Byrd, a plane captain from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, waits for signals from an AV-8B Harrier pilot at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The pilots communicate with the plane captains via various hand signals before taxing the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6603045 VIRIN: 210416-Z-IM874-1042 Resolution: 2223x3712 Size: 4.3 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.