Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Flightline Marines, from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, wait for an AV-8B Harrier to taxi at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The Marines are in Idaho training with Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

