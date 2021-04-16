Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Marine Pfc. Byrd, a plane captain from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, prepares the cockpit of an AV-8B Harrier for an early morning flight on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The aircraft are in Boise training with A-10 Thunderbolts and pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6603044
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-IM874-1020
|Resolution:
|5522x2169
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
