    Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly [Image 3 of 13]

    Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Marine Pfc. Byrd, a plane captain from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, prepares the cockpit of an AV-8B Harrier for an early morning flight on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The aircraft are in Boise training with A-10 Thunderbolts and pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6603044
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-IM874-1020
    Resolution: 5522x2169
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AV-8B Harrier
    plane captain
    VMA-223
    Marine Attack Squadron 223
    Idaho Air National Guard

