Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

An AV-8B Harrier, from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, is pictured on the flightline at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The aircraft and Marines are in Idaho training with Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 Location: BOISE, ID, US