Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Marine Pfc. Byrd, a plane captain from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, salutes an AV-8B Harrier pilot at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. Saluting a pilot before a flight is a long-standing tradition between pilots and maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

