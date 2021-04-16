Marine Pfc. Byrd, a plane captain from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, salutes an AV-8B Harrier pilot at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. Saluting a pilot before a flight is a long-standing tradition between pilots and maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6603050
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-IM874-1085
|Resolution:
|4845x2725
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
