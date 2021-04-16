Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Marine Cpl. Hawes, a plane captain from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, climbs down a ladder on an AV-8B Harrier prior to a morning flight at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The plane captains were preparing the aircraft for the pilot who was stepping to the Harrier. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

