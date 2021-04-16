Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Maj. Eric Schiebe, a pilot from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, climbs into an AV-8B Harrier at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. VMA-223 is in Idaho training with pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

