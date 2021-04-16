Maj. Eric Schiebe, a pilot from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, climbs into an AV-8B Harrier at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. VMA-223 is in Idaho training with pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6603046
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-IM874-1035
|Resolution:
|5485x3085
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT