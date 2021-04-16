Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly

Maj. Eric Schiebe, a pilot from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, performs a pre-flight inspection on an AV-8B Harrier with Pfc. Byrd, a plane captain from VMA-223, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The inspection is used to check for last minute discrepancies prior to flying. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

