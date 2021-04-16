Maj. Eric Schiebe, a pilot from Marine Attack Squadron 223, Cherry Point, North Carolina, puts his helmet on before pre-flighting his AV-8B Harrier on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 16, 2021. The pilot was preparing for a training mission south of Boise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6603040 VIRIN: 210416-Z-IM874-1008 Resolution: 4948x2654 Size: 6.25 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Bulldogs Prepare to Fly [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.