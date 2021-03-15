Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

Spc. Jesse Gomez, an Aviation Operations Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade pumps some iron in his cohort gym tent, March 15, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. During pre-deployment training, 40th CAB Soldiers were placed in a 14-day Restriction of Movement (ROM) quarantine and divided into cohorts, with separate dining tents, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) tents and physical fitness tents as a precautionary measure to mitigate any spread of the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

