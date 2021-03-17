An aerial view from the window seat of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter overlooking Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip, March 17, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. Task Force Phoenix is conducting pre-deployment training at North Fort Hood prior to a 9-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)
03.17.2021
03.28.2021
|6573757
|210317-Z-VC646-0036
|6720x4480
|10.88 MB
FORT HOOD, TX, US
|4
|1
This work, Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
