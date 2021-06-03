Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 6 of 10]

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    California National Guard   

    40th Combat Aviation Soldiers arrive at Fort Hood, Texas, March 6, 2021, to conduct training before deploying to the Middle East. More than 1,100 Soldiers from nine states came together at North Fort Hood to form Task Force Phoenix, tasked to support the U.S. Central Command in creating an environment for peace and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 15:12
    Photo ID: 6573761
    VIRIN: 210306-A-VC646-700
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT