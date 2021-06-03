Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

40th Combat Aviation Soldiers arrive at Fort Hood, Texas, March 6, 2021, to conduct training before deploying to the Middle East. More than 1,100 Soldiers from nine states came together at North Fort Hood to form Task Force Phoenix, tasked to support the U.S. Central Command in creating an environment for peace and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

