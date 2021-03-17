Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 2 of 10]

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    California National Guard   

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Task Force Phoenix are parked at Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip during pre-deployment training, March 17, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6573756
    VIRIN: 210317-Z-VC646-0068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT