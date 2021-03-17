UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Task Force Phoenix are parked at Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip during pre-deployment training, March 17, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6573756
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-VC646-0068
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
