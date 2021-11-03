The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade holds a staff call briefing March 11, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. During staff call, the Brigade Commander's staff coordinates Brigade activities in order to fulfill the Commander's Intent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)
Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
