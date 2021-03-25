Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 9 of 10]

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    Sgt. Mark Mullen, a crew chief with Charlie Company, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, sprays down a UH-60 Black Hawk at the wash rack, Mar. 24, 2021 at Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip, North Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Oran Pellissier)

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

