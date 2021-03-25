Sgt. Mark Mullen, a crew chief with Charlie Company, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, sprays down a UH-60 Black Hawk at the wash rack, Mar. 24, 2021 at Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip, North Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Oran Pellissier)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6573800
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-A3568-002
|Resolution:
|5070x3280
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
