Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

Pilots and flight engineers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Brigage), Iowa Army National Guard, standby as a CH-47 Chinook taxis to its parking stall, March 17, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. Bravo Company is attached to Task Force Phoenix, led by the California Army National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, for a 9-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US