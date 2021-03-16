Spc. Christian Perez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, fires the MK19 grenade launcher, March 17, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6573755
|VIRIN:
|210316-Z-VC646-0007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
