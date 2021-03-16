Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

Spc. Andrew Running, a medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (GSAB), collects samples for the BINAX test, March 16, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas. The Soldiers of Task Force Phoenix have been tested frequently for COVID-19 during pre-deployment training at the fort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

