Soldiers from Golf Company, 1st General Support Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, conduct a Combat Survivor Evader Locator radio class and practical exercise under a Texas sunset, Mar. 24, 2021 at Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip, North Fort Hood. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6573763
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-A3568-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
