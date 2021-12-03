Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 7 of 10]

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    Soldiers from Golf Company, 1st General Support Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, conduct a Combat Survivor Evader Locator radio class and practical exercise under a Texas sunset, Mar. 24, 2021 at Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip, North Fort Hood. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Sawyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 15:12
    Photo ID: 6573763
    VIRIN: 210324-A-A3568-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.63 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT