Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 9 of 10]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Hager, commanding officer of 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force on behalf of his battalion receives the Meritorious Unit Commendation Award during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. 1st Maintenance Battalion delivers more than 38,000 hours on site maintenance support across the l MEF, contributed significantly to raising l MEF’s ground material readiness from 89% to 93% and developed tactically employed digital manufacturing capabilities of both polymer and metal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6571284
    VIRIN: 210325-M-BA288-1161
    Resolution: 2229x3344
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards
    1st MLG Quarterly Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MLG
    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT