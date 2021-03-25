U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Hager, commanding officer of 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force on behalf of his battalion receives the Meritorious Unit Commendation Award during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. 1st Maintenance Battalion delivers more than 38,000 hours on site maintenance support across the l MEF, contributed significantly to raising l MEF’s ground material readiness from 89% to 93% and developed tactically employed digital manufacturing capabilities of both polymer and metal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

