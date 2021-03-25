Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 2 of 10]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Riley, hospital corpsman, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the 2020 Junior Sailor of the Year Award and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Riley provided direct health service support to over 5,800 Marines and Sailors, personally completed 1,829 patient encounters, facilitated specialty care delivery to 236 members and trained 57 Corpsman through clinical care training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    1st MLG
    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines

