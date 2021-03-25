U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Riley, hospital corpsman, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the 2020 Junior Sailor of the Year Award and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Riley provided direct health service support to over 5,800 Marines and Sailors, personally completed 1,829 patient encounters, facilitated specialty care delivery to 236 members and trained 57 Corpsman through clinical care training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

