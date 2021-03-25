U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lourdes Silveiracarrion, automated manifest system tactical clerk, 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the 2020 3rd Fiscal Year Marine of the Year Award and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Silveiracarrion’s enthusiasm, professionalism and unwavering devotion to duty reflected credit on her and upheld the highest tradition in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

