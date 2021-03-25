U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kelly Amadocolindres, squad leader, 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force receives the 2020 1st Quarter, Marine of the Quarter Award during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Amadocolindres paved the way for formatting the tracking of maintenance items for utilities equipment, enabling for a superb record keeping program for the section. She also opened and closed 60 service requests, conducted quality control inspections for 26 items and screened record jackets 150 items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

