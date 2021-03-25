Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 7 of 10]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kelly Amadocolindres, squad leader, 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force receives the 2020 1st Quarter, Marine of the Quarter Award during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Amadocolindres paved the way for formatting the tracking of maintenance items for utilities equipment, enabling for a superb record keeping program for the section. She also opened and closed 60 service requests, conducted quality control inspections for 26 items and screened record jackets 150 items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6571282
    VIRIN: 210325-M-BA288-1132
    Resolution: 2542x3813
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MLG
    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines

