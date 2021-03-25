U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Lilian Salasaguilera, material control center clerk, 1st Medical Logistics Company, 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force receives the 2020 Blue Jacket of the Year and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. It was Salasaguilera’s dynamic leadership, initiative, military skills, and zeal for mission accomplishment that demonstrated her exceptional performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 19:10 Photo ID: 6571280 VIRIN: 210325-M-BA288-1098 Resolution: 2704x3785 Size: 6.74 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.