U.S. Navy Hospitalman Jadene Mendez, field medical service technician, Surgical Company C, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the 2020 Blue Jacket of the Quarter and the Certificate of Commendation during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Mendez’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and unwavering devotion to duty upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US