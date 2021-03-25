U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cherry Skerry, inventory management chief, 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the 2020 3rd Fiscal Year Noncommissioned officer of the Year Award and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Skerry’s dynamic leadership, initiative, military skills and genuine concern for others and positive attitude served as a model for others to emulate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

