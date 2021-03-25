Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 6 of 10]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class Antwan Mabry, field medical service technician, Surgical Company A, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force receives 2020 Senior Sailor of the Quarter Award and the Certificate of Commendation during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. It was Mabry’s dynamic leadership, initiative, military skills, and zeal for mission accomplishment that demonstrated her exceptional performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6571281
    VIRIN: 210325-M-BA288-1117
    Resolution: 2302x3453
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, 1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

