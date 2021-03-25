U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class Antwan Mabry, field medical service technician, Surgical Company A, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force receives 2020 Senior Sailor of the Quarter Award and the Certificate of Commendation during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. It was Mabry’s dynamic leadership, initiative, military skills, and zeal for mission accomplishment that demonstrated her exceptional performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

