    1st MLG Quarterly Awards [Image 1 of 10]

    1st MLG Quarterly Awards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Guadalupe Castillo, supply chief, 1st Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, l Marine Expeditionary Force receives the 2020 Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate of the Year Award and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the 1st MLG Quarterly Award ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. Castillo provided 18 classes of training in the SAPR program to more than 1,000 Marines and Sailors, sharing her genuine empathy for service members she supported throughout their traumatic experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

