U.S. Navy Commander Joseph Stastny, officer in charge of Safety and Environment, receives the Marine Corps Achievement in Safety Award on behalf of 1st Marine Logistics Group during the 1st MLG Quarterly Awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2021. The award is in recognition of establishment of the most comprehensive safety program in the 1st MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

