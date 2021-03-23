52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devon’Trae Bailey, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team member, waits to deliver repair supplies to his RADR team members during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. As part of the repair exercise, the 52nd CES Airmen cut out simulated damaged sections of the Spangdahlem flightline, cleaned away the debris, and refilled the holes to ensure safe flight operations from the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

