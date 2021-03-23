U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamie Canales, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team member, coordinates runway repair operations with a heavy machinery operator during the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. The 52nd CES is responsible for maintaining base infrastructure from base housing to the runway to ensure Spangdahlem Airmen can carry out vital missions throughout Europe and in support of host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6568537 VIRIN: 210323-F-LH638-1121 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.47 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.