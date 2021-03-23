Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training [Image 3 of 16]

    52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Clyde Wensing, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team member, operates compact tracked loader during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. AGILE SABRE is a nearly week-long readiness exercise, designed to test Spangdahlem Airmen’s ability to respond to aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6568535
    VIRIN: 210323-F-LH638-1100
    Resolution: 5498x3665
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    Germany
    NATO
    ACE
    exercise
    readiness
    training

