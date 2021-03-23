52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team shovels debris during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. AGILE SABRE is a nearly week-long readiness exercise, designed to test Spangdahlem Airmen’s ability to respond to aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

