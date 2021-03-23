52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team holds onto his shovel during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. Runway repair operations allow civil engineer Airmen to hone their skills and prepare them for potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

