52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team conduct runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. Exercises like AGILE SABRE demonstrate the U.S. military’s contribution to regional security and reassure allies and partners of our commitment to Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

