U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Look, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team member, waits to deliver repair supplies to his RADR team members during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. AGILE SABRE, which first began March 22, included a wide variety of scenarios and simulations to train and test Airmen, including responding to simulated missile attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6568545 VIRIN: 210323-F-LH638-1364 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.9 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.