U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Look, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team member, waits to deliver repair supplies to his RADR team members during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. The exercise specifically focused on Spangdahlem’s ability to provide Agile Combat Employment techniques throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6568546 VIRIN: 210323-F-LH638-1368 Resolution: 4988x3325 Size: 10.7 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.