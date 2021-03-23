A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team guides a compact tracked loader during runway repair operations as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. The runway repair was conducted in response to a simulated missile attack on the base, where Airmen train to ensure ongoing mission success in the event of enemy aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 22:17
|Photo ID:
|6568542
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-LH638-1231
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
