52nd CES conducts rapid runway repair training

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team watches as his team members conduct runway repair as part of the AGILE SABRE exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2021. The runway repair was conducted in response to a simulated missile attack on the base, where Airmen train to ensure ongoing mission success in the event of enemy aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

