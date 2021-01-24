Finish line

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia, a platoon sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company based in Anniston, Ala., completes a seven-mile ruck march Feb. 24, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Valencia was the runner up for top NCO spot in the contest. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

