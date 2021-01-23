Under the wire

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Fox, an engineer with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, climbs under an obstacle Feb. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Fox was the runner up for top enlisted Soldier in the contest. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

