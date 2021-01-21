NCO assistance

U.S. Army Sgt. Shaniequa S. Ellington helps Pfc. Shania N. Milliner with her uniform prior to a board examination and inspection Feb. 21, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Both Army Reserve Soldiers are transportation coordinators with the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

