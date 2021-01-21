Close questioning

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army sergeants majors from various units conducted an hours-long board examination Feb. 21, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. The 642nd Regional Support Group, based in Decatur, Ga., serves as commanding headquarters for more than two dozen Army Reserve combat services support units throughout the Southeastern United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021
    Photo ID: 6536768
    VIRIN: 210121-A-VX503-0213
    Resolution: 3733x2516
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    Fort McClellan

