U.S. Army sergeants majors from various units conducted an hours-long board examination Feb. 21, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. The 642nd Regional Support Group, based in Decatur, Ga., serves as commanding headquarters for more than two dozen Army Reserve combat services support units throughout the Southeastern United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6536768 VIRIN: 210121-A-VX503-0213 Resolution: 3733x2516 Size: 5.8 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Close questioning [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.