U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Smith, an operations sergeant from the 145th Theater Movement Control Element based in Anniston, Ala., hikes up a hill during a seven-mile ruck march Feb. 24, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Smith earned the top NCO spot in the contest and is now eligible to compete in the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior event in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6536775 VIRIN: 210124-A-VX503-0110 Resolution: 1730x2604 Size: 3.14 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunday stroll [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.