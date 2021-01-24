Winning lineup

The 642nd Regional Support Group announced the winners of its annual Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021. U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner with 441st Transportation Company and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Smith of the 145th Theater Movement Control Element received top honors after four days of intense challenges, including a seven-mile ruck march, land navigation course and rifle marksmanship. Skinner earned top enlisted Soldier and Smith was the top NCO out of the competitors. Both will represent the brigade at the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior Competition. Spc. Joshua R. Fox of the 441st Transportation Company and Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia of the 287th Transportation Company were selected as runners-up and will take the winners' places if they are unable to attend the next level of competition. Pictured, from left, 642nd RSG Commander Col. Robert J. Coker, Smith, Skinner and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

