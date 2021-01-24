Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winning lineup [Image 12 of 12]

    Winning lineup

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    The 642nd Regional Support Group announced the winners of its annual Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021. U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner with 441st Transportation Company and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Smith of the 145th Theater Movement Control Element received top honors after four days of intense challenges, including a seven-mile ruck march, land navigation course and rifle marksmanship. Skinner earned top enlisted Soldier and Smith was the top NCO out of the competitors. Both will represent the brigade at the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior Competition. Spc. Joshua R. Fox of the 441st Transportation Company and Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia of the 287th Transportation Company were selected as runners-up and will take the winners' places if they are unable to attend the next level of competition. Pictured, from left, 642nd RSG Commander Col. Robert J. Coker, Smith, Skinner and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 00:12
    Photo ID: 6536778
    VIRIN: 210124-A-VX503-0754
    Resolution: 2883x1914
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: LLANDRINDOD WELLS, POW, GB
    Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, AL, US
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winning lineup [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCO assistance
    Close questioning
    The effort that counts
    Centerfire
    Three points of contact
    Fast solutions
    Under the wire
    Might as well jump
    Sunday stroll
    Hit the road
    Finish line
    Winning lineup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Friendly rivalry: Reserve Soldiers strive for excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    441st Transportation Company
    145th Theater Movement Control Element

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT